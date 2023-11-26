Fortnite's surprise: Eminem takes The Big Bang Finale stage for Epic surprises

Follow us on Image Source : FORTNITE Eminem shakes Fortnite by being at The Big Bang Finale

The rumours are confirmed by Epic Games that - Eminem is all set to make a monumental appearance in Fortnite's Chapter 4 finale, which will be named as “The Big Bang”. The renounced rapper's involvement was leaked earlier, and finally, the company has confirmed the confusion with the official announcement.

Live finale details

The event is scheduled for December 2nd at 2 PM ET which is around 12:30 PM IST.

During The Big Bang, gamers will have the unique opportunity to witness Eminem in action during the gameplay. Epic Games has encouraged fans to "watch Eminem... as Eminem," and has promised an immersive experience which aligns with the game's dynamic nature.

The live finale will mark the conclusion of Fortnite's OG chapter, a nostalgic return to the game's roots.

Significance of The Big Bang event

The significance of the event will extend beyond Eminem's presence, as Fortnite developers have been teasing a ‘new beginning’ for the game. Speculations have grown up for the introduction of a new island, which will further add to the excitement which will be surrounding the future of Fortnite.

Exclusive Eminem Skins

As a part of reminiscent of other successful collaborations, Fortnite is all set to release three exclusive skins which are inspired by Eminem. Players will be able to purchase these skins with the names ‘Slim Shady’, ‘Rap Boy’ and ‘Marshall Never More’ from the in-game item shop. The skins will be available for the players from November 29th at 7 PM ET (5:30 AM IST).

Each skin will come with different facets of Eminem's persona, enabling the players to showcase their fandom in the Fortnite universe.

Unlockable Rewards

Attending The Big Bang event comes with its own set of perks. Players, present during the live finale can unlock The Big Bang loading screen.

Furthermore, a special style called the Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More outfit will also be available, transforming Eminem's in-game representation with glowing eyes and fiery skin, which will add an extra layer of excitement for the dedicated fans.

What else to expect from The Big Bang Finale?

Fortnite community is certainly waiting for The Big Bang finale, where the fusion of gaming and music will reach new heights with Eminem's inclusion, along with the promise of exciting new beginnings for the game which is appreciated by the gaming society, The Verge report stated.

