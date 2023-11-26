Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Fortnite's surprise: Eminem takes The Big Bang Finale stage for Epic surprises

Fortnite's surprise: Eminem takes The Big Bang Finale stage for Epic surprises

Fortnite community is certainly waiting for The Big Bang finale, where the fusion of gaming and music will reach new heights with Eminem's inclusion, along with the promise of exciting new beginnings for the game which is appreciated by the gaming society.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2023 13:22 IST
Eminem, fortnite, the big bang finale,
Image Source : FORTNITE Eminem shakes Fortnite by being at The Big Bang Finale

The rumours are confirmed by Epic Games that - Eminem is all set to make a monumental appearance in Fortnite's Chapter 4 finale, which will be named as “The Big Bang”. The renounced rapper's involvement was leaked earlier, and finally, the company has confirmed the confusion with the official announcement.

Live finale details

The event is scheduled for December 2nd at 2 PM ET which is around 12:30 PM IST.

During The Big Bang, gamers will have the unique opportunity to witness Eminem in action during the gameplay. Epic Games has encouraged fans to "watch Eminem... as Eminem," and has promised an immersive experience which aligns with the game's dynamic nature.

The live finale will mark the conclusion of Fortnite's OG chapter, a nostalgic return to the game's roots.

Significance of The Big Bang event

The significance of the event will extend beyond Eminem's presence, as Fortnite developers have been teasing a ‘new beginning’ for the game. Speculations have grown up for the introduction of a new island, which will further add to the excitement which will be surrounding the future of Fortnite.

Exclusive Eminem Skins

As a part of reminiscent of other successful collaborations, Fortnite is all set to release three exclusive skins which are inspired by Eminem. Players will be able to purchase these skins with the names ‘Slim Shady’, ‘Rap Boy’ and ‘Marshall Never More’ from the in-game item shop. The skins will be available for the players from November 29th at 7 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). 

Each skin will come with different facets of Eminem's persona, enabling the players to showcase their fandom in the Fortnite universe.

Unlockable Rewards

Attending The Big Bang event comes with its own set of perks. Players, present during the live finale can unlock The Big Bang loading screen. 

Related Stories
Epic Games is keeping 'Fortnite' off Microsoft Cloud: Report

Epic Games is keeping 'Fortnite' off Microsoft Cloud: Report

Epic Games Fortnite competition winner will be rewarded with 1 million USD, all you need to know

Epic Games Fortnite competition winner will be rewarded with 1 million USD, all you need to know

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Fortnite gaming platform now available on Amazon Luna, Fire TV

Fortnite gaming platform now available on Amazon Luna, Fire TV

Fortnite creator Donald Mustard announces retirement from Epic Games: Know the move

Fortnite creator Donald Mustard announces retirement from Epic Games: Know the move

Furthermore, a special style called the Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More outfit will also be available, transforming Eminem's in-game representation with glowing eyes and fiery skin, which will add an extra layer of excitement for the dedicated fans.

India Tv - Fortnite

Image Source : FORTNITE Fortnite

What else to expect from The Big Bang Finale?

Fortnite community is certainly waiting for The Big Bang finale, where the fusion of gaming and music will reach new heights with Eminem's inclusion, along with the promise of exciting new beginnings for the game which is appreciated by the gaming society, The Verge report stated.

ALSO READ: What is NASA's warning against the solar storm? 5 things to know

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News