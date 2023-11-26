What is NASA's warning against the solar storm? 5 things to know

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Solar storm warning

NASA Warns about Solar Storm which might hit the earth today

In the past week (in November 2023), the sun increased its activity, with a rise in sunspots and the launch of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) daily. It was reported by NASA that Earth is continuously experiencing solar storms and it further states that there might be another storm approaching today. Believing the report of Newsweek, as per NASA, one of these CMEs might be the collision course with Earth.

What will happen if CME hits the earth?

The report states that it may cause a geomagnetic storm

What is a geomagnetic storm?

It is a disturbance of the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere by the solar plasma.

Statement

As per the Newsweek report Huw Morgan, the head of the Solar Physics group at Aberystwyth University in the UK said, "When a large plasma storm erupts from the sun, and that storm carries a magnetic field which is oriented in the opposite direction to Earth's magnetic field, we have a 'perfect storm,' and a larger geomagnetic storm."

About minor G1-class geomagnetic storms:

This storm may hit the earth maybe today (26 November), when two CMEs might graze Earth's magnetic field. The website (Spaceweather.com) explained that both CMEs were hurled into space by magnetic filaments which will be erupting from the sun earlier this week.

In the Newsweek report, it was stated by Daniel Brown, who is an associate professor in astronomy and science communication at Nottingham Trent University in the UK said, ''Solar flares and CME are both caused by the sun through its magnetic field being twisted and stressed through motions in the sun.''

What are Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs)?

It is the large removal of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun's corona which could eject billions of tons of coronal material. It further carries an embedded magnetic field which is stated to be stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field (IMF).

Speed of CMEs

CMEs reportedly travel outward from the Sun at a high speed ranging from slower than 250 kilometres per second (km/s) to as fast as near 3000 km/s.

