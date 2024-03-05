Facebook down! Is Mark Zuckerberg fixing the outage? Internet hit with hilarious memes I Take a look

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MARKZUCKSS/@_ABHIMANYU__ Facebook down

Barely minutes after Facebook and Instagram faced a global outage, social media users rushed to other social media sites to report the inconvenience while sharing tonnes of funny memes. Some users shared the pictures of social media giant founder Mark Zuckerberg wherein he could be seen fixing the issue with pliers. While some social media users took to X (formerly known as Twitter), where they boasted Elon Musk and echoed a famous dialogue from the movie- Pushpa-- "Jhukega ni sala".

Downdetector-- a website that tracks outages-- has recorded over 3,00,000 Facebook outages and over 47,000 outage reports for Instagram worldwide. London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head of communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.”