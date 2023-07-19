Enhanced meeting room suggestions now available in Google Calendar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Calendar rolls out improved room suggestions

Google has recently announced a significant enhancement to its 'Google Calendar' by rolling out improved meeting room suggestions. The new update aims to optimise meeting room allocation and foster greater collaboration, particularly in the context of hybrid work environments.

Previously, 'Google Calendar' offered two different room suggestion types based on a company's settings. The first option allowed users to select from frequently used rooms, while the second utilised structured meeting rooms to recommend locations based on attendees' self-selected working locations. Structured meeting rooms are rooms designated to specific buildings, complete with meeting hardware and capacity information.

To streamline meeting room allocation and improve collaboration, the platform is combining both options into an updated structured meeting room setting. This means that all room suggestions will now take into account the working location set by a user. In cases where location data is unavailable, the proposed meeting rooms will be based on frequently used rooms.

This new update promises to make meeting room management more efficient by allocating rooms only to those most likely to require them. By considering planned working locations, the company ensures that meeting spaces are optimally utilised.

It's important to note that for this feature to be accessible, the working location must be enabled or a main office building should be set for users within the admins' domain.

Earlier this month, Google introduced a feature in 'Google Calendar' to set working locations, allowing users to indicate where they are working from directly within the platform. With the latest option, users can now specify their working locations for specific portions of the day. This added flexibility enables users to accurately reflect their availability based on their changing physical locations throughout the day.

