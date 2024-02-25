Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk's Optimus robot sparks varied responses across the world

Elon Musk's Optimus robot sparks varied responses across the world

Musk shared a video of Optimus folding a shirt, followed by a disclaimer: "Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but will certainly be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won't require a fixed table with the box that has only one shirt)."

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2024 16:27 IST
optimus, tech news,
Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk posted about Optimus

Elon Musk, one of the most talked about tech billionaires has shared a new video of Tesla's humanoid robot, named Optimus, showing the robot confidently walking on the bustling factory floor. “Optimus strolling around the lab,” wrote Musk while sharing the video on X, where it has been viewed over 64 million times.

The video has received thousands of reactions from users.

"It can't be a coincidence that the Tesla Optimus walks like Joe Biden. Is it?" a user wrote.

"This removes all doubt that Biden passed away some time ago and has been replaced by a robot running on Gemini AI," another user wrote.

Yet, another user stated, "Who isn’t impressed by the progress of Optimus development? Remember the 1st clumsy-walking Optimus not that long ago? The progress is insane. When do you think Optimus will be commissioned at job sites?".

Related Stories
Elon Musk's X introduces profile ad placement feature for advertisers: How it works

Elon Musk's X introduces profile ad placement feature for advertisers: How it works

Elon Musk announces SpaceX's relocation of incorporation from Delaware to Texas

Elon Musk announces SpaceX's relocation of incorporation from Delaware to Texas

Why did Elon Musk's X take action against over 2L accounts in India? DEETS inside

Why did Elon Musk's X take action against over 2L accounts in India? DEETS inside

X, led by Elon Musk, accuses centre of issuing orders to censor content

X, led by Elon Musk, accuses centre of issuing orders to censor content

Elon Musk criticises Google for running 'racist, anti-civilisational programming' with its AI

Elon Musk criticises Google for running 'racist, anti-civilisational programming' with its AI

Elon Musk hints at Xmail amidst reports of Gmail shutdown: Here's what Google said

Elon Musk hints at Xmail amidst reports of Gmail shutdown: Here's what Google said

X's audio and video calls feature rolling out to non-premium subscribers: All you need to know

X's audio and video calls feature rolling out to non-premium subscribers: All you need to know

Last month, Musk shared a video of Optimus folding a shirt, followed by a disclaimer: "Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but will certainly be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won't require a fixed table with the box that has only one shirt)."

As per the company, the robot is using the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors present in Tesla's advanced driver assistance system called 'Autopilot'.

ALSO READ: 5 Top free AR applications for Android users, which are easy to use

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement