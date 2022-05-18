Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elon Musk declares Tesla Artificial Intelligence Day 2.0 on August 19

Elon Musk stated on Twitter that Tesla, an American electric vehicle giant will hold a second ‘AI Day’ on August 19, this year. The event will display ‘many cool updates’ at the event.

Musk wrote in his Tweet: “Tesla AI Day #2 on Aug 19. So many cool updates!"

This has been very much visible that Tesla has started to conduct regular annual events with very prominent subjects, in between the presentation in the recent past years. Perhaps, the company started this in 2020 by announcing ‘Tesla Battery Day’, when the automaker unleashed their new 4680 battery cell and further announced the plans of producing their own battery cells for the very first time.

Tesla also held its first AI day in August 2021 where they highlighted the self-driving programme of the company. During the event, Tesla unleashed its Dojo supercomputer and ‘Tesla Bot’ humanoid robot, which is now named ‘Tesla Optimus’.

Musk said that Tesla has a credible path to self-driving cars and the stock of the company has risen from $670 to around $740 by the end of August 2021. This was revealed on Tesla’s debut AI Day last year.