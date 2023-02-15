Elon Musk announces new CEO for Twitter, and it's not human

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ELONMUSK Elon Musk announces new CEO for Twitter, It's not human

Elon Musk has finally found a CEO for Twitter and it is a dog. The new Twitter CEO would be Musk’s pet dog Floki, a Shiba Inu. According to the new Twitter CEO, his dog Floki would make a superior CEO to the "other guy," Parag Agrawal. It is noteworthy that Musk removed Agarwal as soon as he acquired the social media company in a $44 billion acquisition.

Musk posted a photo of Floki, his Shiba Inu dog, perched on the CEO's chair. In the photo, Floki is wearing a black T-shirt bearing the Twitter logo with the CEO written on it. A few papers bearing his paw prints are also spread out in front of him on the table. In case Floki needs to send an urgent email, he keeps a little laptop with the Twitter logo in front of him. Musk tweeted the picture and said, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing." He stated that the new Twitter CEO is far better than the "other" person in a subsequent tweet. He was making reference to Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter.

Musk previously had a few conversations with Agrawal l, and it was obvious that there was no goodwill even before the acquisition process got underway. Musk had referred to joining the Twitter board as a "waste of time" in one of his texts to Agrawal.

Even Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, received letters from Musk regarding his conversations with Agrawal. In the leaked discussions, Dorsey attempted to connect Musk and Agrawal, but things didn't go according to plan.

When outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey resigned from his position in November of last year, Agrawal was elevated to his position. His total compensation of $30.4 million for 2021 was paid to him in stock awards. Agrawal's ten-year affiliation with the firm came to an end with his dismissal. He had joined Twitter when it had less than 1000 employees and was still in its growth.

