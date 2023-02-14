Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Digi Yatra, how does it work? Everything explained

The Digi Yatra app developed by the Digi Yatra Foundation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to support contactless passenger identification at airports helps users to travel and board aircraft more quickly.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Digi Yatra project aims to make air travellers hassle-free, frictionless, and health-risk-free. The Digi Yatra procedure employs a single token of facial biometrics to digitally confirm travel, identification, health, or other data required for air travel.

The Digi Yatra App: How Does It Operate?

The Digi Yatra app links a traveller's boarding pass to a facial recognition system (FRS) that confirms their identification. As a result, getting to the boarding gates and completing the pre-security check takes less time.

The Digi Yatra App: How to use it

A traveller must create the Digi Yatra ID after installing the Digi Yatra App. By submitting information such as their name, mobile number, email address, and details of their identity proof, passengers may create a Digi Yatra ID.

If a traveller chooses an Aadhaar-based verification, their identification will be checked online. The airport security staff will manually do the verification when a traveller chooses another identity card.

The traveller must provide their Digi Yatra ID after it has been generated to buy tickets. The airlines will send the Digi Yatra ID and the passenger's information to the departure at the airport. The passenger's photo will be posted to the Digi Yatra app after successful authentication in the central system.

The Digi Yatra App: Procedure at the Airport

At the entrance point e-gate, the traveller must scan the barcode on the boarding pass or the e-ticket. The system will confirm the passenger and flight information following the scanning of the barcode or QR code.

The FRS will examine the passenger's travel documents and identification.

After the Digi Yatra ID and ticket have been properly verified, the e-gate will open.

For the remainder of the airport travel, a face with ticket PNR is transformed into one token.

The traveller will be permitted entry to the airport's security zone and the aircraft.

The use of the Digi Yatra is entirely optional. The fact that it streamlines airport entrance and departure processes and helps save customers' time makes it a useful service. Additionally, it permits travellers to change terminals without a ticket or boarding pass.

FAQs

Q1 How to install Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra can be installed free from the play store.

Q2 Is Digi Yatra Mandatory?

No, Digi Yatra is not mandatory for passengers.

