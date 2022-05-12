Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE- HOTSTAR.COM Disney+

Disney+ has reportedly got a growth of 7.9 million subscribers making it a total of 137.9 million customer base across the world in the January to March analysis.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company further stated that the company is on to reach its new benchmark of reaching 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024 (fiscal year).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bob said, "Adding 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers in the quarter and total subscriptions across all our DTC offerings exceeding 205 million once again proved that we are in a league of our own.".

The total of all Disney's streaming services (including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu), with the subscriptions, has reached the number- 205 million globally. Where Hulu contributed 45.6 million subscriptions, as per the reports of the last quarter states and furthermore, ESPN+ added 1 million user base which makes it reach around 22.3 million subscribers across the world.

The Walt Disney Company has reported their earnings for its second fiscal quarter which ended on April 2 (this year). Revenues for the quarter grew 23% to 19.25 billion USD and earnings of 25 cents/share.

Image Source : WEBSITE: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Disney+ adds 7.9 million subscribers, let Netflix bleed!

This is must mention that the company took a billion hit for the amount due to a customer terminating license agreements early for television and film content delivery in previous years, to enable the company to use the content primarily on our direct-to-consumer services.

On this, Bob Chapek said, "As we look ahead to Disney's second century, I am confident we will continue to transform entertainment by combining extraordinary storytelling with innovative technology to create an even larger, more connected, and magical Disney universe for families and fans around the world.”

Inputs from IANS