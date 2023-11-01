Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Discover your ideal match on X dating and recruit top candidates – A message from Elon Musk

Elon Musk has revealed plans to turn the X platform into a top dating and job hiring site, emphasising user posts' importance. Musk aims to enhance user discovery, introduce video live-streaming, and create a versatile, all-in-one application for X to compete with leading platforms.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2023 14:34 IST
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's vision for X: A dating and job platform with live streaming

In a recent meeting with employees, Elon Musk, along with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, unveiled his grand vision for the future of the X platform. Musk expressed his desire to transform X into a top dating and job hiring platform while stating the importance of increased video live-streaming, especially for sports and political events.

According to The Verge, Musk indicated a significant shift in the platform's focus, highlighting that a user's past posts on X would become a key indicator for assessing their excellence, particularly in the context of job hiring. "Have they posted interesting material? That would be probably the single biggest indicator for whether they are excellent and someone you’d want to hire," Musk explained.

This emphasis on user content extends to the "romantic front" as well. Musk believes that, just as in hiring, a user's posts can reveal compatibility in the realm of dating. "Finding someone on the platform...you can tell if you’re a good match based on what they write," he shared.

X Dating feature coming soon 

When questioned about the potential for X to become a dating platform, Musk hinted that some developments are already underway. He noted that improving the dating experience involves addressing the challenge of discovering interesting people, which has always been a complex task.

Challenges and Transformation

For X to realize Musk's vision, it will need to compete with a diverse range of platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, dating apps, and the digital payments industry. Musk mentioned the need to transform X from its original status as "Twitter 1.0" into an all-encompassing "everything app."

The Quest for an All-in-One Application

Musk highlighted a fundamental element missing from X: a single application that offers payments, messaging, video, calling, and more, all in one convenient place. Drawing inspiration from China's WeChat, he stressed the importance of creating such a comprehensive platform.

The Role of Live Streaming

Furthermore, Musk believes that video live streaming will play a vital role in X's future. It will enable real-time coverage of sporting events, political developments, and on-the-ground reporting. This approach allows users to directly witness events as they unfold, bypassing traditional media lenses.

Inputs from IANS 

