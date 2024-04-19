Dell launches new AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : DELL Dell laptops

Dell Technologies has launched a new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)--powered laptops and mobile workstations in India. The newly launched products include the Latitude portfolio and the Precision portfolio. The Latitude portfolio comes at a starting price of Rs 1,10,999, while the Precision portfolio starts at Rs 2,19,999.

The latest Latitude portfolio comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with the 5000 series also available in configurations with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors.

The newly launched laptops include the Latitude 9450 2-in-1, which is considered the world's most collaborative commercial PC, and the Latitude 5450, which is the smallest mainstream business laptop in the world. Additionally, Dell also launched the Latitude 7350 Detachable, which is the most durable commercial detachable in the world. Finally, the Precision 5490 was introduced, which is the world's smallest and most powerful 14-inch workstation.

Dell's newly launched laptops price:

Model Starting Price (INR) Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 2,60,699 Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 1,54,999 Dell Latitude 7350 Ultralight 1,25,999 Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable 1,73,999 Dell Latitude 5450 1,10,999 Dell Precision 5490 2,19,999

"The new Latitude and Precisions deliver AI-enhanced productivity and collaboration for business professionals in the hybrid work era," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior. Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

"As the AI landscape evolves, our new commercial portfolio empowers our customers and their workforce with performance, highest security, portability, and sustainability," he added.

The new Precision portfolio delivers the performance needs of power users, developers, and beyond, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, the company said.

Built-in security being paramount, the company mentioned that these AI-powered devices include hardware and firmware features that make it easier to prevent modern cyberattacks.

In addition, the built-in vulnerability detection feature further improves the defenses by allowing the device to scan for publicly reported security flaws and provide suggestions.

Inputs from IANS