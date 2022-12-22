Christmas 2022: Last-minute gifting ideas you must not miss

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Christmas

Christmas is just a couple of days away and people are still trying to find the right gifting ideas for their dear ones. So here we are summing up some gifting ideas for you, if you have yet not decided what to gift to your dear ones.

Tash Pink Sapphire Hair Straightener

Image Source : TASHTash

A relatively new brand has come up with a wireless/cordless hair straightener, which is a dream kind of, for any woman. It is compact, handy, and has very well at performance. I used the straighter a couple of times and what I loved the most was that it takes very less time to heat up, we can choose the temperature as per our requirement, and the box contains a comb too so that you could use it to section and work it out.

Tash Hair Straightener features temperature control, safety lock, auto shut off, battery-saving functionality, flexible plates, ionic ceramic, and our unique hand sensor to visually let you know that your device is on but not in use. Priced at Rs 3,999, the straighter is available on the eCommerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart and on the official website of Tash.

Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

Image Source : HAVELLSHavells

For any male friend, you can never go wrong with a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of functions the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver cleans small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge, the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions and is priced at Rs 3,495

Havells HC4085 Air Care Styler

Image Source : HAVELLSHavells

Any woman will appreciate this gifting idea when it's about Havells Air Care Styler is a must-have styling tool for those who love to style their hair differently. The styling tool comes with an adjustable temperature setting that provides the perfect temperature for the smoothest hair and a tangle-free experience. It also ensures uniform distribution of heat giving you superior control over your hair for a shiny finish. The different attachments give you the power of no-hassle styling, from drying and straightening to curling and adding volume. The tool is easy to use and convenient too. It has a 1.8m tangle-free swivel cord for maximum flexibility to move around while you style. This air care styler kit makes it a convenient travel companion for instant styling anywhere you go and is priced at Rs 3,495

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive

Image Source : SANDISKSandisk

This USB Flash Drive is just the thing for anyone and everyone at present which makes a good Christmas gift. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive can be connected to smartphones with USB Type-C support, tablets, Macs, and USB Type-A computers. There is no need to choose which pictures or files to save and which ones to delete, simply plug in the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive and easily move files from their smartphone, freeing up valuable space. Available at Amazon, the 256GB storage flash drive is available at Rs. 2,049.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Image Source : JABRAJabra

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so you can be heard loud and clear on calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra also provides something for everyone, as these earbuds come in colour themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range, navy, black and light mint. These earbuds provide immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, and HearThrough technology, plus access to Spotify Tap playback*, bringing a real boost to your workout. Made with a secure active fit, and IP57-graded water and sweat-proof protection, these buds are engineered for all kinds of workouts. And with a 2-year warranty*, these buds provide up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours total with a charging case and are available at Rs 5,999 on Amazon.

Jabra Elite 3

Image Source : JABRAJabra

The Jabra Elite 3 is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls at a lower price point. The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, the inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, a sleek Danish design and a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige. Priced at Rs 3,999, the earbuds are available on Amazon.

realme Buds Air 3S

Image Source : REALMErealme

What is Christmas without music, when you think about music, you need no interruption. That is what the realme Buds Air 3s is all about when it comes to budget gifting. The buds come with a 30-hour combined battery life with ANC off which ensures a great uninterrupted experience with no charging worries. Equipped with Dolby Atmos support and an 11mm Triple Titanium Bass Drive, the realme Buds Air 3s ensure to provide you with a surreal audio experience. These sleek, lightweight earbuds have a sturdy build and sport silicone ear wingtips, giving them a young look. The realme Buds Air 3s is available in two amazing colour options- Bass Black and Bass White on the realme official website, Flipkart, and offline stores at Rs 2,499

Etude Water Tint and other products:

Image Source : ETUDE ON MYNTRAEtude

Fashion and styling could always be the best option for people and the Korean beauty brand name ‘Etude’ was launched on Myntra. Etude was founded in 1985 and is available in around 10 countries, including India. The brand is operating out of 200+ stores across the world and has won numerous awards for its offerings, including a triple crown at the 2016 I-Award Korea. In India, we have a range of beauty products like masks, brow pencils, water tints for lips, lipsticks, mascaras, primers, eye shadows, creams, and emulsions. The products are available exclusively on Myntra at a starting price of Rs 350. Certainly, a gift which could never be criticised.

JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth speaker:

Image Source : JBLJBL

The JBL Flip 3 is your all-weather friend and compact Bluetooth speaker that conveys powerful sound with an all-encompassing sound system sound all over. This minimized speaker is controlled by a 3000mAh battery-powered Li-particle battery that offers 10 hours of non-stop, top-notch sound system with stereo play. Brandishing sturdy, splashproof texture materials that are accessible in 8 dynamic tones, Flip 3 is the universally handy, all-weather conditions buddy that coordinates music into each part of your life - from tabletop to poolside, from radiant mornings to stormy evenings. Flip 3 likewise includes an inherent noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone for perfectly clear phone calls, and JBL Interface innovation that can connect wirelessly with various JBL Associate empowered speakers together to intensify the listening experience. It is priced at Rs 4,299.

Image Source : PIXABAYChristmas

Latest Technology News