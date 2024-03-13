Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
CG Semi to commence production in the next 2.5 to 3 years: Details here

Industrial conglomerate Murugappa Group's semiconductor company CG Semi Pvt Ltd will commence production within 2.5 to 3 years at its factory in Gujarat, according to a senior executive of its parent company.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2024 23:22 IST
Semiconductor Chip
Image Source : FILE Semiconductor Chip

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore during the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' program through video conferencing. Out of the three semiconductor plants, one is constructed by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, which will construct the Sanand OSAT facility, with an investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

Industrial conglomerate Murugappa Group's semiconductor company CG Semi Pvt Ltd will start manufacturing in 2.5 to 3 years at its factory in Gujarat, a top official of its parent company said on Wednesday.

"We are very keen to establish India’s semiconductor ecosystem and plan to build a world-class OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing) facility at Sanand. We intend to commence production in the next 2.5 to 3 years," S. Vellayan, Chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, the parent of CG Semi, said in a statement.

"For India to become a truly global player in the semiconductor space, it is critical that we build a semiconductor cluster in a concentrated location similar to global leaders such as Taiwan. With a few facilities already announced in Gujarat, there are early signs of the state emerging as this cluster," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the CG Semi’s factory at Sanand. This facility will be set up in a land area of 28 acres with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore, spread over a period of five years.

This facility will manufacture a wide array of products catering to industries such as automotive, consumer, industrial, 5G, and others with a capacity to ramp up production to 1.5 crore units per day.

CG Semi is a three-way joint venture between CG Power (92.34 percent stake), Renesas Electronics Corporation (6.76 per cent), and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd (0.90 per cent).

As per the agreement, CG Power, Renesas, and Stars are to subscribe in one or more tranches, subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent up to $205 million, $15 million, and $2 million, respectively, towards equity capital of CG Semi, it was announced earlier.

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone of semiconductor projects, addresses youth: Details

Inputs from IANS

 

