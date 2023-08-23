Follow us on Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky introduces ‘Rate Limits’ to boost network stability and security

Bluesky, the social media platform and rival of Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter), has revealed its decision to implement "rate limits" to bolster network stability and security. Despite this measure, the platform assures users that their posting experience will remain unaffected.

This move follows a surge in Bluesky's traffic after X announced the discontinuation of its "block" function, leading users to explore alternative platforms. However, on August 18, Bluesky faced performance issues due to increased traffic, causing slow load times and occasional errors. The platform eventually resolved these problems and marked the occasion by setting a new traffic record.

To prioritize stability and performance, Bluesky plans to introduce application rate limits for specific actions like password resets and user handle updates. The platform assures users that these changes will not impact their overall experience.

The update is currently being rolled out for iOS and the web, with Android support expected to follow soon.

Additionally, Bluesky has shared its intention to replace the 'What's Hot' feed with a new 'Discover' feed. This new feed, known as the Discover feed, offers a more intricate and evolving content selection tailored to users' preferences while still showcasing trending content within the network.

By enhancing network stability, implementing rate limits, and introducing a customized feed, Bluesky aims to ensure a seamless and engaging experience for its users as it competes in the evolving social media landscape.

