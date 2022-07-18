BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Update: Easy guide to download the game on your device

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Update

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Update

BGMI is available on the App Store, and the Google Play Store, those who would like to play can also download the latest version of BGMI 2.1 from the official website.

With the latest update, users can click the APK download button on the website which will enable them to directly install the game. While the download size on the play store is around 860 MB, the file size of the build on the website is 600 MB, which makes it easier for the users to download and have access to the game.

For those who have been playing the previous version could easily install the latest version over the existing game, and the data will automatically be updated to the latest version.

Here are the steps to download the APK File:

Click on the ‘Download BGMI APK file from the website Click on install and open it Now the OBB file will be downloaded After completing the update, restart your game

Battlegroup Mobile India recently announced that they have got 100 million downloads so far. Krafton said that BGMI has completed a year of being the most loved game of India.

Last year, Krafton invested around $100 million to improve India's local video game,entertainment and e-sports to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem in the world. Krafton also stated that by 2022 the company will witness 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of around 6 crores to the winners.