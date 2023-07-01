Follow us on Image Source : ROG ASUS ASUS ROG Ally set to debut in India at Rs 69,990: Check out the details

ASUS is all set to bring its highly anticipated handheld Windows PC console, the ROG Ally, to the Indian market. Starting from July 12, the device will be available for purchase at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, and Flipkart. To add excitement, ASUS has also announced an exclusive flash sale on Flipkart on July 7.

Priced at Rs 69,990, the Indian variant of the ROG Ally will feature the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip as the sole option. Furthermore, ASUS has a special treat for the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 – they will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000, which can also be used as a stand.

The ROG Ally boasts impressive specifications, running on Windows 11 and equipped with 16 GB of RAM. It offers storage options of up to 512 GB, ensuring ample space for games, media, and various files. The console features a 7-inch 1080p IPS FHD display, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a reported response time of 7ms. Notably, the ASUS ROG Ally supports external connectivity, enabling users to connect an XG Mobile external GPU, monitor, mouse, and keyboard for an enhanced esports experience.

In terms of connectivity, the ROG Ally provides a range of I/O ports, including a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack and a ROG XG Mobile Interface USB Type-C combo port that supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also includes a microSD card reader and the capability to connect up to two controllers for multiplayer gaming.

The company has thoughtfully included three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the ROG Ally, offering users access to a vast library of games. In addition, the device is fully compatible with popular gaming platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, and GOG.

According to the company, the ROG Ally allows for intense gaming sessions of up to two hours and offers around 6.8 hours of streaming time on platforms like Netflix and YouTube. Moreover, the device features fast charging capabilities, allowing the battery to reach 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes, thanks to its 67W fast charging technology.

