Apple Watch Ultra will not launch anytime soon: Know-why?

Apple's much-anticipated microLED display project for its flagship Apple Watch Ultra has been officially cancelled. The news was confirmed by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The project, which was expected to revolutionize the smartwatch industry, reportedly faced insurmountable challenges which are related to supply chain issues and production costs.

Struggles with economic viability

Reports indicated that the tech giant has delayed the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra with microLED display till 2026 or beyond. The decision was made due to difficulties in the supply chain. Now, it has been confirmed by the tipster that Apple has pulled the plug on the project entirely.

Kuo further reveals that Apple deemed the microLED technology but was unable to provide significant value to the product while grappling with escalating production costs. As a result, the company found it economically unfeasible to proceed with the project.

Impact on the development team

Further on the cancellation of the microLED Apple Watch Ultra project, the company has reportedly laid off numerous employees from the development team. The extent of the layoffs is still undisclosed, but it further signifies a significant setback for the individuals who are involved and highlights the gravity of the decision to abandon the project.

Uncertainty surrounding the future projects from Apple

With the cancellation of the microLED project, the tech giant's plan for integrating the next-generation display technology into its devices is currently in limbo. Kuo has asserted that there is no visibility on any microLED-related projects at the time of writing, which indicates a pause in Apple's pursuit of microLED-equipped devices.

Austrian manufacturer asm-OSRAM, Apple's exclusive LED chip supplier for micro LEDs, is also reassessing its strategy in light of the cancelled project. As per the press release from the company, it was suggested that the cancellation of the cornerstone project was prompted by a reevaluation of its microLED strategy, which will highlight the significant impact of Apple's decision.

Apple's Ambitions

The abandonment of the Apple Watch Ultra project certainly marks another setback from the company’s ambitions, which surfaced shortly post the discontinuation of its decade-long electric car project.

Kuo has further emphasised that the cancellation will represent a major setback for Apple, hindering its efforts to lead the next generation of display technology and maintain competitiveness in the market.

