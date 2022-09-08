Apple Watch Ultra launched: Price, specs, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Ultra

Apple unveiled several devices including the iPhone 14 series, AirPods, and Apple Watches last night in a mega event. The event further highlighted the new watch named ‘'Apple Watch Ultra', which is claimed to be the most rugged wearable from the tech giant. It has been designed keeping adventure lovers in mind.

Apple has said that the new Ultra watch is the most capable watch the company has ever made. The Watch Ultra features a 49 mm titanium case with a flat sapphire front crystal making the dial break resistant and brighter.

Claimed to be a perfect technical tool for explorers, the Watch Ultra has been designed to tolerate extreme environments and weather conditions. And not only this, but the new Ultra watch could be a lifesaver if you lose your way during trekking.

Apple Watch Ultra Features

The Watch Ultra comes with three inbuilt microphones for better sound quality during calls.

The watch has advanced wind noise-reduction algorithms, which help the user to deliver clear and intelligible audio for calls, claims Apple.

The Ultra watch comes with uniquely designed smartwatch straps– Trail loop band Ocean band Alpine loop

These bands have been specifically designed keeping athletes and runners in mind. The Ocean Band has been designed for extreme water sports like scuba diving and recreational diving.

The tech giant has claimed that the Watch Ultra delivers the most accurate GPS which we have got in any existing Apple Watch to date. It is capable to provide the most precise distance, route data and pace for competing and training purposes.

The watch comes with an Action button which instantly starts to track the workout and other moves of the user.

On the connectivity front, the new Watch Ultra comes with all the activity, health and connectivity features- it is capable to monitor heart rate and the ECG with the Blood Oxygen apps.

How to order the new Apple Watch Ultra?

The new Apple Watch ultra could be booked from the official website of the company and from the Apple store around you from September 9 onwards. The watch will start its sales on September 23 and will be priced at around Rs 63,687 in the Indian market. Moreover, the new Ultra Watch comes with additional three months of Apple Fitness + subscription for all customers.

