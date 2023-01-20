Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple Takes on Google, Alexa with New Smart Home Devices

Apple is reportedly developing new smart home devices to compete with Google's Nest and Amazon's Echo products. Bloomberg claims that the tech giant is developing a low-end iPad-like tablet that could be used to make FaceTime calls, play videos, and control smart home appliances. The gadget's magnetic fasteners allow it to be mounted on walls similar to the Google Nest Hub or the Echo Show. In addition, Apple is said to be working on an updated Apple TV with a faster processor. Still, it will not support 8K playback. These new products are expected to launch in the next year or later.



Furthermore, Apple is also said to be developing a "Home Stand" for the current iPads, allowing them to be used as intelligent home displays. However, whether the company will proceed with this idea is still not known. A set-top box with features similar to those of the Apple TV and HomePod is also said to be in development by the company, though its launch date is still uncertain and it has reportedly run into difficulties. With the launch of these new smart home devices, Apple aims to expand its presence in the smart home market and challenge the dominance of Google and Amazon.

FAQ

Q: What new smart home devices is Apple developing?

A low-cost iPad-like tablet that could be used to make FaceTime calls, play videos, and control smart home appliances is being developed by Apple, according to Bloomberg. The device would be similar to the Google Nest Hub or Echo Show.

Q: Is Apple developing a "Home Stand" for the current iPads?

A: A report claims that Apple is considering a "Home Stand" for the current iPads that would enable them to be used as smart home displays.

Q: Is Apple working on a set-top box that combines Apple TV and HomePod?

A: Yes, there have been rumours that Apple is working on a set-top box that would combine the features of the Apple TV and HomePod.

