Apple's iPhone 15 Pro sports a titanium frame, slimmer bezels, and a possible price increase

Reports have emerged stating that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro has hinted at thrilling new features and enhancements. The report said that the upcoming models will flaunt a titanium frame, replacing the current stainless steel, thereby achieving a lighter and more robust build.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023
iPhone 14, tech news
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14

Rumours about Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro have surfaced, indicating some exciting new features and upgrades. According to Bloomberg's reliable source, Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro models will boast a titanium frame, replacing the existing stainless steel, resulting in a lighter yet stronger design. Additionally, users can expect thinner bezels on the phone's display, reducing the black border by approximately one-third, and offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Another notable change is the potential replacement of the mute switch with a customizable button on the iPhone 15 Pro. Moreover, it is rumoured that Apple will replace the lightning port with a more versatile USB-C connector.

For the pricing, Gurman suggests that there may be a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models outside the US, and a similar adjustment might not be ruled out for US customers.

Additionally, Apple is anticipated to introduce significant upgrades to its other devices this year. The standard iPhone model might see the removal of the notch in favour of the Dynamic Island, a more streamlined and unobtrusive design. Furthermore, the upcoming Apple Watch processor, the S9, is expected to deliver a substantial performance boost, marking a notable speed improvement since 2020.

Earlier reports suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology for faster wireless connectivity. Moreover, Apple might reserve certain display features, such as Always-On and ProMotion, for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max variants.

While specific details about the iPhone 15 Pro's release date and pricing are yet to be confirmed by Apple, speculations about its potential dark blue colour variant have added to the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated device.

Inputs from IANS

