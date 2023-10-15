New budget-friendly iPads from Apple expected to be revealed on October 17

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple to unveil affordable iPad lineup on October 17

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its latest line of iPads on October 17. According to information shared by 9to5Mac, this announcement is anticipated to primarily focus on updates to the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the base model iPad. It has been stated that the overall design may receive some cosmetic tweaks, the main enhancements are expected to be in terms of hardware and performance.

The current iPad Air introduced nearly three years ago, is powered by Apple's robust M1 chip. The upcoming iteration of this model is likely to feature the new M2 chip, promising significant performance and efficiency improvements.

The iPad mini, on the other hand, is set to see an upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip to the A16 Bionic chip. This subtle yet noteworthy enhancement aims to address the "jelly scrolling" issue that some users have experienced with the current iPad mini, providing a smoother and more responsive scrolling experience.

As for the base model iPad, which received an update just a year ago, it is also due for an upgrade. The tenth-generation iPad introduced a sleek design with thin bezels, new colour options, and a convenient Touch ID side button. While the specific chip for the upcoming 11th-gen model has not been officially confirmed, there is speculation that it may also feature the A16 chip, in line with the iPad mini's upgrade.

These updates are distinct from the iPad Pro lineup, which will remain unchanged for the time being. The iPad Pro lineup received its most recent update in October 2022, and the next-generation models are not expected until later in the upcoming year.

Apple's decision to refresh its iPad lineup with a focus on more budget-friendly models aligns with the company's commitment to reaching a broader audience and making cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider range of consumers.

This approach reflects Apple's dedication to providing a diverse range of products, ensuring that consumers with varying needs and budgets can find an Apple device that suits them.

