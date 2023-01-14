Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple introduced a new free tool named 'Apple Business Connect' which will allow businesses of all sizes to customise the way their information appears across Apple applications like Maps, Messages, Wallet and Siri.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 14, 2023 20:52 IST
Apple has silently released the preview versions of its Music, TV, and Devices apps for Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store. These three apps will eventually be replacing the Windows version of iTunes, which Apple has previously made available in the Microsoft Store of Windows 10, alongside iCloud for Windows.

According to GSMArena, Apple Music will support a Windows user's local music library while also providing access to Apple Music's paid service.

Apple TV will include original content as well as content from Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and other providers. Users can also rent new releases and view their iTunes purchases.

Moreover, when users connect an iPhone, the Apple Devices app will take over sync to devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod), as well as local backup and restore, and emergency software updates - this functionality has been moved to macOS' Finder, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple introduced a new free tool named 'Apple Business Connect' which will allow businesses of all sizes to customise the way their information appears across Apple applications like Maps, Messages, Wallet and Siri.

With this new tool, all businesses can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, such as inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps, the tech giant said in a blog post.

