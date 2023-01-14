Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
LG receives a number of complaints for 86-inch Smart TVs: Know-why?

LG's 100-pound 86-inch Smart TVs have been reportedly tipping over when being used with the optional stand legs, report states. The company has received around 22 reports of TV stand instability, 12 reports on tip-overs and any injury reports.

IANS Published on: January 14, 2023 16:34 IST
LG Smart TV
LG Smart TV

LG Electronics is recalling 56,700 of its huge 86-inch Smart TVs which become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can "result in injuries or death to children and others".

The 100-pound televisions have tipped over when using their optional stand legs, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported. 

LG Smart TV

Image Source : LGLG Smart TV

The TVs were sold from March 2022 through September 2022 between $1,100 and $1,900 in the US and other countries.

The company is recalling about 52,000 smart TVs, along with about 1,800 sold in Canada and about 2,900 sold in Mexico, the commission said in a statement.

LG

Image Source : LGLG

This recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models. The TVs (not including the stands) are 86 inches diagonally, 43.5 inches high, 76 inches wide, and 2.4 inches deep.

"Consumers using the TV's supporting stand legs should immediately detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children," warned the commission.

It asked users to contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair.

LG Smart TV

Image Source : LG ELECTRONICSLG Smart TV

Consumers who wall-mounted their TVs do not need to stop using their TVs said the US consumer safety agency.

