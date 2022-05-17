Apple iPhone gets iOS 15.5 update, know all the new features

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE INDIA Apple iPhone gets iOS 15.5 update

Apple iPhone gets a surprise update of the new iOS 15.5. The new update is available for all the eligible iPhones but this is a must to mention that the new update is not very unique, and you might feel nothing changes even after the update. But it is a must to mention that it contains a number of new enhancements- aiming to satisfy the regulators who are unhappy with Apple’s in-app purchase system on the iOS devices.

The new iOS 15.5 will affect several apps on the App store like the Apple Wallet app which comes with a pair of tap buttons that enables Apple Card users to quickly send or receive money. Also, the Apple Podcasts app, on the other hand, will enable the user to download as many episodes as she likes. Also, the new update brings in a number of bug fixes that will finesse the experience of the iPhone. The company said in the release notes that the bug affecting home automation has been fixed in this update.

Apple’s new iOS 15.5 brings the following update to the devices: