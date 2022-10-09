Apple iPhone 5c will be 'obsolete' by November 2022- Know the reason

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apple iPhone 5c will be 'obsolete' by November 2022

Apple Inc is planning to mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product by next month- November 2022, as per the media reports.

As per the memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple marked the iPhone 5c as a vintage product from the tech giant in October 2020. This means that Apple and its service providers might only provide certain repairs to the existing products in the market.

The report said that Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product by November 1, and will be ending all the repairs and services for the device.

Apple also said in the memo it would mark the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day, it added.

As per the report, the iPhone 5c was an iconic iPhone released alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013.

The iPhone 5c was the first to be offered in a series of bright and vibrant colours, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and white, in an "unapologetically plastic" design.

It also marked the first time Apple had released a lower-end iPhone model aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the US.

