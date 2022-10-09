Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
Apple iPhone 5c will be 'obsolete' by November 2022- Know the reason

It has been reported that the iPhone 5c, which was declared vintage in 2020 is set to go obsolete by November 2022. The device was launched in a series of vibrant colour options including green, yellow, blue, pink, and white. The device features an "unapologetically plastic" design.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 09, 2022 19:21 IST
Apple iPhone 5c
Image Source : INDIA TV Apple iPhone 5c will be 'obsolete' by November 2022

Apple Inc is planning to mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product by next month- November 2022, as per the media reports. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at a starting price of Rs 44,999

As per the memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple marked the iPhone 5c as a vintage product from the tech giant in October 2020. This means that Apple and its service providers might only provide certain repairs to the existing products in the market. ALSO READ: Samsung launches Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch curved gaming monitor : Specs, price, discounts and more

The report said that  Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an obsolete product by November 1, and will be ending all the repairs and services for the device.

Apple also said in the memo it would mark the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE as obsolete on the same day, it added.

As per the report, the iPhone 5c was an iconic iPhone released alongside the iPhone 5s in September 2013.

The iPhone 5c was the first to be offered in a series of bright and vibrant colours, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and white, in an "unapologetically plastic" design.

It also marked the first time Apple had released a lower-end iPhone model aimed at budget-conscious customers, with pricing for the 16GB model starting at $99 with a two-year contract in the US.

Inputs from IANS

