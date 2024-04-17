Apple iOS 17.5 Beta 2 enables iPhone app installation via developers' websites

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone apps

Apple has released a new version of its iOS operating system. The new iOS 17.5 Beta 2 comes with new functionality and features. These features will come to eligible iPhone models after its public release next month. One of the most notable highlights of the iOS 17.5 update will be the ability to install apps directly from the developers’ website. It will also make it easier for developers to distribute their apps bypassing Apple’s alternate marketplace and App Store.

As per a report by MacRumors, the company has introduced the ability to download apps directly from developers’ websites on the second iOS 17.5 beta, which was released recently. Last month, Apple released iOS 17.4 which added support for alternative app marketplaces in the EU. The next update will allow users to install apps outside the App Store by visiting a developer's website. Similar to recently introduced changes related to third-party app stores, this feature will only be available in the EU.

It is important to note that not all developers will be eligible for Web Distribution automatically. Apple has set some requirements for developers to meet before they can access the feature. They must have been part of the Apple developer program for at least two years, have at least one app with one million downloads in the EU, and be registered in a subsidiary legal entity, or be incorporated or domiciled in the EU.

Moreover, even if developers choose to distribute their apps through their website using the Web Distribution feature, Apple will charge them a Core Technology Fee (CTF) of EUR 0.50 (approximately Rs. 45) for every annual app install over one million. However, the company will exempt non-profit organizations from the CTF fees and the Apple Developer Program membership fee in the EU.

