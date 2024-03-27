Android 15 reportedly drops support for some outdated apps: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : ANDROID Android 15

Android 15 could reportedly block some of the apps that are currently available on the Google Play Store or available via third-party marketplaces. Google showcased several new features with the release of Android Developer Preview 2 on March 21. As per a report, the upcoming Android operating system could raise the minimum requirement for apps. Here are all the details you need to know.

As per a report by Android Police, Google has changed the software development kit (SDK) requirement and now it supports a higher version. For the unversed, Google adds new features and security parameters to the Android ecosystem and gives developers enough time to meet the latest requirements. For example, with the current Android 14, developers are required to target Android 6.0 or Marshmallow, which was released in 2015.

Android 6.0 was significant as it required apps to obtain permission from users to access camera, address book, call logs, and more. As per the report, Android 15 DP2 build is not allowing apps that are based on Android 6.0-based SDK 23 to be installed on devices. It now wants SDK version 24 which is Android 7.1.

The report found that smartphones running Android 14 were able to install apps based on Android 6.0-based SDK 23. However, Google Pixel 8 Pro running on Android 15 DP2 failed to install the app and an error popped up which stated “INSTALL_FAILED_DEPRECATED_SDK_VERSION”.

It is worth mentioning that the smartphone, which runs Android 15 DP2 also failed to sideload the app based on Android 6.0-based SDK 23. A message popped up saying the app was unsafe to install and the Install anyway button that showed up afterward did not do anything and the app was not able to be installed.

According to the findings, it seems that apps that are still targeting Android 6.0 are likely to cease functioning once Android 15 is globally released. However, it is worth noting that currently, not many apps are targeting SDK 23 as developers try to update their apps to the latest Android standard.

