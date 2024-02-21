Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Amazon to launch Bazaar: A low-priced fashion vertical in India

The products whcih will feature on Amazon Bazaar will be priced under Rs 600, and could be discovered by the customers easily, the ecommerce giant confirmed.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2024 16:11 IST
Amazon, amazon bazaar
Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon, an e-commerce giant is set to launch 'Bazaar' in India, a low-priced fashion and lifestyle vertical. The company has sent  the new vertical Bazaar is a special store where no "extra charges" to its partners, which will be imposed on vendors supplying unbranded and "trendy" fashion and lifestyle products.

As per the TechCrunch reports it was stated that the products will be featured in a special store on Amazon, which will make them easy for customers to find - the company confirmed. The items which will be sold via Bazaar will be priced under Rs 600, the report further noted.

In the communication, the e-commerce giant also mentioned that Bazaar will offer sellers access to tens of millions of customers, "hassle-free" delivery and levy zero referral fee.

Meanwhile, net sales for Amazon increased 14 per cent to $170 billion in the holiday quarter that ended December 31, 2023, compared with $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the past holiday season was "record-breaking."

Net income increased to $10.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $0.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment sales increased 13 per cent year-over-year to $24.2 billion.

ALSO READ: YouTube adds new channel pages on its TV app for creators

Inputs from IANS

