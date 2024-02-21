Amazon to launch Bazaar: A low-priced fashion vertical in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon, an e-commerce giant is set to launch 'Bazaar' in India, a low-priced fashion and lifestyle vertical. The company has sent the new vertical Bazaar is a special store where no "extra charges" to its partners, which will be imposed on vendors supplying unbranded and "trendy" fashion and lifestyle products.

As per the TechCrunch reports it was stated that the products will be featured in a special store on Amazon, which will make them easy for customers to find - the company confirmed. The items which will be sold via Bazaar will be priced under Rs 600, the report further noted.

In the communication, the e-commerce giant also mentioned that Bazaar will offer sellers access to tens of millions of customers, "hassle-free" delivery and levy zero referral fee.

Meanwhile, net sales for Amazon increased 14 per cent to $170 billion in the holiday quarter that ended December 31, 2023, compared with $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the past holiday season was "record-breaking."

Net income increased to $10.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $0.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment sales increased 13 per cent year-over-year to $24.2 billion.

Inputs from IANS