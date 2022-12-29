Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Amazon to launch a standalone app for sports content: Know more

Amazon is reportedly working on making a standalone application for sports to showcase better sports content on the dedicated platform. Teh sports content are presently available on the company's main Prime Video platform right now.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 29, 2022 19:21 IST
Amazon
Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon is reportedly working on a standalone application for watching sports. The move demonstrates the company's commitment towards investing in Prime Video and live sports content on the platform, as per the reports of TechCrunch.

ALSO READ: 5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

If released, the standalone application will showcase better on Amazon's sports content platform, which is currently available on the company's main Prime Video platform, the report states.

ALSO READ: Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

Recently, Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon stated live sports as "a unique asset" that the company will continue to invest in.

ALSO READ: Amazon launches new Kindle- Know why is it better?

At present, the live sports offered by the company include exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games as well.

It is still unclear for the timeline when Amazon will be launching the standalone sports application, but sources state that the platform will be launched earlier next year in 2023.

The development of the sports application by the company suggests that it is looking to explore new avenues for monetising its live sports investments.

Moreover, Amazon might provide a different subscription tier with access to its sports content, the report said.

Inputs from IANS

