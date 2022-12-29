Amazon to launch a standalone app for sports content: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon is reportedly working on a standalone application for watching sports. The move demonstrates the company's commitment towards investing in Prime Video and live sports content on the platform, as per the reports of TechCrunch.

If released, the standalone application will showcase better on Amazon's sports content platform, which is currently available on the company's main Prime Video platform, the report states.

Recently, Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon stated live sports as "a unique asset" that the company will continue to invest in.

At present, the live sports offered by the company include exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games as well.

It is still unclear for the timeline when Amazon will be launching the standalone sports application, but sources state that the platform will be launched earlier next year in 2023.

The development of the sports application by the company suggests that it is looking to explore new avenues for monetising its live sports investments.

Moreover, Amazon might provide a different subscription tier with access to its sports content, the report said.

Inputs from IANS

