Amazon launches new Kindle- Know why is it better?

Amazon has announced the latest Kindle this year, which offers a 300 PPI HD display, USB Type-C charging support and battery life which could last for around six weeks. The 16GB variant of the All-New Kindle (2022) comes in black and denim colour variants and has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. Thereafter, the device will be available at the regular price of Rs 9,999, said the company.

"The users can get more enjoyment out of every read with its glare-free display, compact design, long battery life, and freedom from distractions like app-notifications. Our Kindle devices are designed so you can read comfortably for hours," said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

The new Kindle will come in a 6-inch glare-free display, a 300 PPI high-resolution display- which is almost three times more pixels when compared to the previous generation. The upgraded pixel will help in delivering an enhanced experience- with laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper. The device will feature a storage capacity of 16GB to store the e-books.

The device comes packed with customer favourites like X-Ray, which provides important details about people or places mentioned in a book, and a built-in dictionary to quickly look up any word.

"Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster," said the company.

The device is built with 90 per cent recycled magnesium. The Kindle device packaging is made of 100 per cent wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources said the company.

