Amazon Sale Offer: 6 smartphones with huge discounts

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has gone live for customers, offering huge discounts which on home appliances, smartphones and many electronic gadgets. So, if you are willing to buy a smartphone, then this is the right time to save money with huge discounts. Here are the top 6 handpicked gadgets which are available at huge discounted prices.

Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 was originally sold at Rs 59,900 and during the sale, the device is available for Rs 48,999. You can also use an exchange offer where you can avail of additional discounts. It has a super retina display that features dual rear cameras of 12+12 megapixels and comes with a better-than-before battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G smartphone was priced at Rs 89,999 but right now it has been priced at 54,999 - including all types of discounts, which are offered during the Republic Day Sale. The handset comes with up to 256GB storage, and 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Honor 90 5G

Honor 90 5G is being offered to customers at Rs 28,999 with a 40 per cent discount on Amazon. If you are willing to buy the device then the company offers an SBI card discount of up to Rs 2,250.

Poco C51 and Techno Pop 8

Looking for a handset under the price tag of Rs 10,000, then your Poco C51 and Tecno Pop 8 could be the right fit. At present, both smartphones are available with heavy discounts. On the other hand, you can also opt for the Poco C51 with a discount of just Rs 5,999 and the Tecno Pop 8 for just Rs 5,849.

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G has been listed on Amazon for Rs 17,999 but is available for sale for Rs 16,999.

iQOO Z7s 5G

iQOO Z7s 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 but during the sale, the handset is available at a 38 per cent discount, post which, the device is available at Rs 14,999. This smartphone has a 6.3-inch display, a 64-megapixel rear shooter with OIS feature and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor.