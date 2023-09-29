Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale to coincide with Flipkart's Big Billion Day

Friday, September 29, 2023
     
During the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival,' customers can enjoy discounts of up to 60 percent on televisions and daily essentials. Additionally, there will be up to 18 months of no-cost EMI options available for top mobiles, TVs, appliances, laptops, electronics, and more.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2023 16:50 IST
Image Source : FILE Amazon Great Indian Festival opens Oct 8 with exclusive Prime member access

Amazon has revealed that the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival’ is set to kick off on October 8, with a special 24-hour early access period exclusively for Prime members. Notably, Flipkart's 'Big Billion Day Sale' is also slated to commence on the same date, adding to the excitement of online shoppers.

For a head start, customers can gain early access to over 25,000 products until October 6 through the Kick Starter Deals initiative. Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, of India Consumer Business at Amazon, expressed enthusiasm, stating that customers can anticipate a vast array of new launches from renowned brands and numerous sellers nationwide. 

The festival promises an array of enticing offers. This includes the latest smartphones, with prices starting at Rs 5,699, and 5G-enabled mobiles available from Rs 8,999. Electronics and accessories will begin at just Rs 99, while appliances will feature discounts of up to 65 percent. 

Furthermore, the language options have also been diversified to cater to a wider audience, with customers having the choice of shopping in eight languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi.

Amazon Business customers can look forward to exceptional benefits, including up to 28 percent extra savings with GST invoices and a substantial 40 percent discount on bulk purchases in categories like laptops, desktops, monitors, and appliances. 

To sweeten the deal, there will be bonus cashback of up to Rs 7,500 on significant purchases for business customers. This, in addition to the prevailing offers such as deals, bank discounts, and coupons, makes the Amazon Great Indian Festival an eagerly anticipated event for shoppers.

