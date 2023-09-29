Nashik Mobile Blast: Avoid overnight charging to prevent mobile explosions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nashik mobile blast prompts calls for safe charging practices

In a startling incident from Nashik, Maharashtra, a mobile phone exploded while it was charging inside a house, causing a powerful blast. The impact was so severe that it shattered the glass panes of both the house's windows and vehicles parked on the street. This occurrence stands out as one of the most significant mobile blasts ever reported.

Reports suggest that three individuals present at the scene sustained serious injuries due to the explosion. As of now, there is no information available regarding the make or brand of the exploded phone. However, a crucial detail has emerged about the incident. It appears that a deodorant bottle was present near the location of the phone, which intensified the explosion.

Deodorants contain highly flammable substances. When exposed to even a small spark, these substances can lead to a substantial explosion. This is believed to be a contributing factor that made the mobile blast particularly dangerous. Currently, the entire incident is under investigation. The injured individuals have been promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Experts advise against leaving phones on charge overnight, as prolonged charging can lead to overheating, substantially increasing the risk of a potential explosion. It is crucial for individuals to be vigilant and adopt safe charging practices to prevent such incidents in the future.

Remember these essential tips to avoid charging your mobile phone overnight: Prolonged charging can cause the phone to become excessively hot, potentially leading to issues or even a hazardous situation. Opt for shorter charging sessions, similar to how we benefit from a good night's rest. Usually, a brief charging period is sufficient to fully replenish the battery.

