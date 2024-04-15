Amarnath Yatra 2024 to start from June 29- How to get the online permit and other documents?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amarnath Yatra 2024

If you are planning to start your sacred journey of Amarnath this year, then here are the times and tips you need to know before you proceed. The Baltal Amarnath Trek at Forest Block in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) has started today itself, and here are the things you need to have before proceeding with the trek.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining your essential documents before proceeding for Amarnath this year:

Locate the Medical Form

The first step to proceed for Amarnath Yatra is the health certification, as the traveller needs to acquire a medical certification to obtain the necessary form. You can find the medical form for the Amarnath Yatra 2024 from any of the local bank branches nearby.

Once you get the medical form, you need to make sure that you fill out all the correct information.

Once you fill out the medical form, you will have to get it signed by both-

A qualified doctor

The Community Health Center

These signatures will verify if you are fit to travel on the most difficult spiritual trek of India.

It is certainly a very important aspect before starting the journey of Amarnath as the challenging terrain and high altitudes pose health risks, hence, it is for the safety of the traveller, to be in perfect health.

How to register for the Amarnath Yatra online?

Go to the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB): www.jksasb.nic.in. Click on the ‘Register’ button. Fill in the correct information Once done, click on the submit button Once the application is processed, users will get a confirmation on their mobile number. They will also get an OTP. Once you enter the OTP, pay the application fee. Once the payment is done, the registration process for Amarnath Yatra will be completed.

After completion of the registration process, you will be able to download the travel permit.

Amarnath Yatra Restrictions

Pregnancy Restrictions: As per the guidelines, people between the age group of 13 to 70 years will be able to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2024. However, women who are pregnant for six weeks or more are not permitted to go ahead due to safety reasons.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk thinks that AI candidate could win US elections in 2032: All you need to know