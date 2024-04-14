Elon Musk thinks that AI candidate could win US elections in 2032: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon musk

In a recent statement, Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX stated that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead the US Presidential elections in 2032.

Musk said this on Saturday in the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony which is the world's largest science award for major advances in fundamental physics, mathematics and life sciences.

The Press has further asked the tech billionaire, who would be attending the event which will be clad in a classic suit with a bow tie, about the 2024 US Presidential election winner.

“Who will win the White House in 2032? Which type of AI? Transformers or fusion?” replied Elon Musk, along with a hearty laugh.

Not only comment, but when we talk about the billionaire Musk, who heads X (formerly known as Twitter) and is known for his humour and funny memes which he shares on his official X page, when asked about the elections in 2032, he again responded with humour and also made funny poses for the press.

Last week, in an interview on X Spaces, Musk predicted that AI will turn smarter than humans by 2026.

Last year, raising concerns about the influence of AI in elections, Musk noted: “If AI is smart enough, it could undermine democracy”.

Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who recently visited India. He was seen with Paula Hurd, the widow of late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Breakthrough Prize, which celebrates advances in fundamental science, was founded in 2012 by Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google), Mark Zuckerberg (founder of Facebook), Priscilla Chan (co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative), Julia and Yuri Milner (technology investor and science philanthropist), and Anne Wojcicki (co-founder of 23andMe).

Each year, the ceremony awards at least five $3 million prizes for major contributions to physics, life sciences, and mathematics.

