Alert for Apple users: Government issues safety advisory

Pay attention to the government's warning for specific Apple products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Safari, and take immediate action by updating to the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Safari to safeguard your devices and data.

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

In a recent development, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), the government agency responsible for monitoring issues and bugs in operating systems and services, has issued a high-severity warning for certain Apple products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Safari.

According to the warning, the identified issues in these Apple products could potentially lead to remote code execution by hackers, jeopardizing the safety and security of the devices and users' data.

The affected Apple products and their versions include:

  • Apple iOS versions prior to 16.5.1(C)
  • Apple iPadOS versions prior to 16.5.1(C)
  • Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.4.1 (C)
  • Apple Safari versions prior to 16.5.2

The vulnerability resides in the WebKit component, and it allows a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. To exploit this vulnerability, a victim needs to be tricked into visiting maliciously crafted web content. Once successfully exploited, the attacker gains the ability to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

The seriousness of the situation is further highlighted by CERT-In's specific mention that this vulnerability, identified as CVE-2023-37450, is actively being exploited in the wild.

In response to the identified vulnerability, CERT-In has strongly advised Apple users running older versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Safari to immediately download and install the latest versions. Thankfully, Apple has already taken swift action by releasing updated versions of these operating systems and Safari, which contain the necessary fixes to address the identified vulnerability.

For the safety and security of their devices and data, it is crucial for Apple users to promptly update their devices with the latest software versions provided by Apple. By staying vigilant and proactively updating their systems, users can ensure protection against potential threats posed by this critical vulnerability.

