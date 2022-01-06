Airtel Payments Bank collaborates with Park+ to offer FASTag based smart parking solutions

Follow us on Image Source : PR Airtel Payment Bank

Airtel Payments Bank, one of the leading FASTag issuers in India, has announced its collaboration with Park+ to offer FASTag based smart parking solutions to marquee commercial and residential properties across India. Park+ is one of the market players in automating parking spaces through FASTag and the majority of parking FASTag transactions in India are currently being processed through Park+ systems.

Customers can easily purchase a FASTag in a matter of a few clicks from the banking section of the Airtel Thanks App.

The collaboration aims at leveraging the deep distribution reach and digital payments stack of Airtel Payments Bank to digitize the Parking ecosystem using FASTag, which is associated with the vehicle. In the collaboration, it is stated that Park+ will offer its entire suite of FASTag services including issuance, recharge, acquiring, and technology support to the Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel Payments Bank is one of the top five issuers of FASTag in India. The bank's digital-first approach has the company become a leading player in the FASTag segment, claims Airtel.

Park+ access control systems are installed at 1500+ societies, 150+ corporate parks and 30+ malls across the nation. Claimed to be the largest parking aggregator in the country, Park+ is capitalizing its asset to help deploy more than 10,000 EV chargers at these locations.

Beginning with the parking fee payments, both partners are working together to enable automatic cashless payment deduction from the valid FASTag associated with the vehicle. With cashless payments, visitors will save time and will no longer not have to wait in a queue to make parking payments. The service is already operational at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) parking site, and will soon be made available at Aurangabad Airport and 32nd Avenue (32nd Milestone) in Gurugram.

Airtel FASTag customers will have access to innovative analytics-based solutions offered by Park+. This includes solutions like toll predictor, timely low balance alerts, and automatic recharge top-ups.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with Park+ to offer innovative Fastag based parking solutions to our customers. With a higher number of people preferring private vehicles to travel these days, these solutions will enable customers to save time and smoothen their travel experience.”

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+ said: “We look forward to developing the FASTag ecosystem further, and partnering with Airtel Payments Bank is a positive step in that direction. FASTag can be the default wallet for the car owner. We want to work with our partners to bring back delight to car ownership through our solutions around FASTag, parking digitisation and more.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are glad to witness the gaining momentum of NETC FASTag enabled contactless car parking all across the country. Initiatives like these will only add more value to the strategic expansion of NETC FASTag. We believe the customers of Airtel Payments Bank will get a hassle-free car parking payment experience through Park+ which otherwise is a time-consuming affair. Car parking via NETC FASTAg, will not only help car-owners to save time in tendering the parking fee, but also empower them to travel safe and cashless.”