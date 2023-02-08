Airtel 5G Plus now in 5 cities of Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), one of India’s leading telecommunications services which has started rolling out the 5G services have announced the launch of its latest 5G Plus services in three more cities of Gujarat- Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. The telecom company's 5G services are already live in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Here are the areas in which Airtel's latest internet services are available:

In Surat, the service is available in areas like Mota Varachha, Dabholi, Katargam, New Dindoli, Bhestan, Parvat Patiya, Vadod Road, Pandesara and Vesu VIP Road In Vadodara, the service is available in areas like Sayaji Baug, Nizampura, Chhani, Bajwa, Gorwa, Raopura, Alkapuri, Sevasi, New VIP Road, Waghodia road and Manjalpur In Rajkot, the service is available in areas like Nava Thorala, P&T Colony, Bhaktinagar, Madhapar, Raiya road, Mavdi, Kothariya and Old Jakatnaka

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities.

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Airtel 5G Plus claims to bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, multiple chatting, gaming, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Soumendra Sahu, CEO of Gujarat, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Surat, Vadodara & Rajkot in addition to Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

