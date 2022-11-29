Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Airtel has been at a flee to expand its 5G Plus services across the nation. By the time of writing the telecom giant has expanded its network in around 4 airports of the country along with 13 cities.

Since the launching of the 5G network in October, the business of Airtel has been steadily expanding on the 5G Plus services. The new and faster technology from the telecom is based on the non-standalone (NSA) architecture like airports and several cities.

Initially, around 8 cities received the latest 5G services in the areas and now it has upscaled to around 13 cities which has Airtel 5G Plus services operational:

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Guwahati

Panipat

Pune (airport)

Nagpur

Varanasi

Gurugram

Patna

Airtel has been focused on expanding in airport regions like:

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2

Lohegaon Airport in Pune

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

And most recently added Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna

Furthermore, Jio's 5G standalone (SA) network has been launched in the cities below:

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Nathdwara

And recently it expanded to 33 districts in Gujarat

Jio has reportedly offered a limitless bandwidth at a speed of over 1 Gbps which is a part of its Welcome Offer for 5G services, while the Airtel subscribers are reportedly taking advantage of 5G services on their current plans until the 5G rolls-out complete across the nation.

And the services are in contrast to the rival telecom Reliance Jio, which is the first focusing on cities.

How to enjoy Airtel 5G services?

To enjoy the Airtel 5G services, the customers must have a phone which supports 5G technology. And with the use of the Airtel Thanks app, users could determine whether their handsets are 5G compatible or not. Also, users may use the app to verify whether Airtel 5G Plus is available in their specific location or not. Users can navigate to the 5G Plus area of the Airtel Thanks app and if the 5G services are accessible from where you are, the software will immediately recognise it.

