AI sector witness 20% rise in hiring during February: Know-more

Hiring for roles in artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed a growth of more than 20 per cent in February 2024. Along with AI, and Oil & Gas sectors also witnessed the hike, a new report stated.

As per the Naukri JobSpeak Index, the artificial intelligence-related roles like Machine Learning Engineer and Full Stack AI Scientist reported jumped up at a staggering 100 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, in February itself, when compared to last year's growth status.

On the other hand, in the Oil & Gas sector, hiring upscaled by 21 per cent in February (2024), when compared to last year's growth. Hiring in the Pharma sector recorded a 9 per cent growth.

Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com said, "This month’s JobSpeak index underscores a transformative shift in India's hiring landscape, with remarkable hiring growth seen in Oil & Gas, Pharma, and in AI sectors, against a backdrop of cautious optimism."

As per the IANS report, it was stated that non-metro cities will continue to witness ever-increasing demand for new talent as hiring corrections will continue in metro cities.

In February 2024, Raipur led new job creation in the non-metro cities with a 14 per cent growth over last year, followed by Surat, Jodhpur, and Gandhinagar with 12 per cent, 10 per cent, and 8 per cent growth, respectively.

Senior professionals with more than 16 years of experience continued to witness maximum job offer rollouts. Job offers in the salary range of more than 20 lakh per annum grew up by 23 per cent in February 2024.

