Sunday, March 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Jio has many categories like annual plans, entertainment, data boosters, data packs, and 5G upgrades. Users have the option to choose any plan as per their needs and budget.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2024 19:20 IST
relaince, jio, tech news
Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio- You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers of India which has a user base of more than 44 crores is known for its affordable plans. Because of this, the user base has been continuously increasing as the company has been launching several user-friendly, budget-friendly plans with several bundled offers. Jio has many categories like annual plans, entertainment, data boosters, data packs, and 5G upgrades. Users have the option to choose any plan as per their needs and budget. 

Today we are going to share details about two powerpack plans from the company.

Rs 758 plan

This plan offers unlimited calling and OTT bundled with long validity, for 84 days. It comes bundled with 126GB of data for customers, which means it has 1.5GB of data per day. If your data pack runs out, you can still stay connected via SMS as the plan offers 100 SMS per day.

Another important thing to notice about this Jio plan is that it comes with an OTT subscription and comes bundled with Disney Plus Hotstar. The subscription is available for 90 days and along with this, there are additional benefits of Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud and Jio TV which come bundled with the plan.

Rs 666 plan

Validity for 84 days, the plan comes with an unlimited calling feature and has 126GB of data in total, out of which, one can use 1.5GB of data per day. Jio offers 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to any kind of OTT app. 

Related Stories
Reliance Jio Q3 net profit surges 12.2 per cent to Rs 5,208 crore, revenue rises 10.3 per cent

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit surges 12.2 per cent to Rs 5,208 crore, revenue rises 10.3 per cent

Reliance Industries posts 9 per cent surge in Q3 net profit to Rs 17,265 crore

Reliance Industries posts 9 per cent surge in Q3 net profit to Rs 17,265 crore

Jio Platforms launches Jio Brain: An advanced AI platform for images, videos, and more | DETAILS

Jio Platforms launches Jio Brain: An advanced AI platform for images, videos, and more | DETAILS

Airtel and Jio brings Rs 666 plan: Details here

Airtel and Jio brings Rs 666 plan: Details here

Reliance Jio, Airtel and VI offering 84 days plan: Price, benefits and more

Reliance Jio, Airtel and VI offering 84 days plan: Price, benefits and more

Reliance Jio introduces new plan with 18GB extra data along with 14 OTT benefits: Details here

Reliance Jio introduces new plan with 18GB extra data along with 14 OTT benefits: Details here

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Talking about the additional benefits of Jio TV and Jio Cinema. And if you are using 5G network connectivity then you could access unlimited 5G data in the same plan.

ALSO READ: Flipkart brings new UPI handle to drive digital economy in India

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement