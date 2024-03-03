Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio- You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers of India which has a user base of more than 44 crores is known for its affordable plans. Because of this, the user base has been continuously increasing as the company has been launching several user-friendly, budget-friendly plans with several bundled offers. Jio has many categories like annual plans, entertainment, data boosters, data packs, and 5G upgrades. Users have the option to choose any plan as per their needs and budget.

Today we are going to share details about two powerpack plans from the company.

Rs 758 plan

This plan offers unlimited calling and OTT bundled with long validity, for 84 days. It comes bundled with 126GB of data for customers, which means it has 1.5GB of data per day. If your data pack runs out, you can still stay connected via SMS as the plan offers 100 SMS per day.

Another important thing to notice about this Jio plan is that it comes with an OTT subscription and comes bundled with Disney Plus Hotstar. The subscription is available for 90 days and along with this, there are additional benefits of Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud and Jio TV which come bundled with the plan.

Rs 666 plan

Validity for 84 days, the plan comes with an unlimited calling feature and has 126GB of data in total, out of which, one can use 1.5GB of data per day. Jio offers 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to any kind of OTT app.

Talking about the additional benefits of Jio TV and Jio Cinema. And if you are using 5G network connectivity then you could access unlimited 5G data in the same plan.

ALSO READ: Flipkart brings new UPI handle to drive digital economy in India