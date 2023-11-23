Follow us on Image Source : FILE After Sam Altman joins back OpenAI, this is what Satya Nadella felt

After an intense drama of five days, Sam Altman joins OpenAI as the CEO of the company. On the announcement, Satya Nadella- the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft said that the technology which includes Al, is just a tool.

There was an internal memo which was rolled out to the employees ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. In the memo, Nadella wrote that the speed of innovation which the company has driven has been exceptionally, majorly during "continued hardship and uncertainty in the world".

He told his employees, "But technology, including Al, is only a tool. It's a means, not an end. And, ultimately, our end is our mission to empower people and organisations all over the planet -- one individual, one community, one country at a time.”

Nadella further added, "At the end of the day, the greatest privilege of my job is working with people who are driven by mission. There is no better example of this than these past 5 days, when I saw people across the company remaining focused on our mission and serving our customers and partners, stepping up to help in every way possible.”

Kevin Scott, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of AI at Microsoft also addressed employees of the company and spoke about the OpenAI’s commotion, The Verge reported.

In a separate memo, Scott wrote to his employees, "The events of the past few days have been uncertain for our colleagues at OpenAl and of intense interest to many others. Throughout, nothing has changed or wavered about our resolve and focus to deliver the world's best Al technology platforms and products to our customers and partners.”

He further added, "We will continue to support our colleagues at OpenAl and the phenomenal work they've been doing alongside us in service of that mission. As we have for these past 4+ years, we look forward to continuing our work with Sam and his team.”

Scott further stated that the potential of the past few days to distract both- OpenAl and Microsoft’s engineers and scientists have been working with undiminished urgency.

On Wednesday (22 November 2023), OpenAI further announced that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman are finally returning to OpenAI, the founding company of ChatGPT, which disrupted the world with enhanced AI.

