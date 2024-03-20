AC prices reduced and here are the best split-AC under Rs 30000

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Air conditioner

As summer is just around the corner, it is all about the rising demands of AC, cooler and cooling technology. And when we speak of the northern region of India, extreme heat from April to September will be kicking in the lives of people across, making the situation tougher to survive. So, in case you are planning to get a new air conditioner for your household, then this is the time, as several companies like LG, Lloyd, Voltas and more are offering good discounts on cooling machines.

These are several offers on limited deals which are being raised and which are offered an opportunity to purchase Split AC via e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and more. During the limited period of sales, customers could buy an AC and get it installed in their houses by paying as low as Rs 1286 for the EMI.

Here are a few ACs from popular brands in India which are available at good discounted price tags on the e-commerce portals.

Voltas Split AC 1.4 Ton

Priced at Rs 30,990, this split AC could be bought from the e-commerce portal at an EMI of Rs 1,502. Additionally, customers could redeem a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. Talking about the features, the split AC comes with a dust filter along with a remote control and an inverter compressor.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Available at Amazon stores for Rs 30,990 (MRP 45,400) after a discount, the 1.5 litre 5-in-1 Convertible Split AC operates at a cooling capacity ranging from 40% to 110%. With an ambient Temperature of 52 degrees Celcius, this AC has 3 star rating, and 1-year product warranty, 5 years of extended warranty on PCB, and 10 years extended warranty on the compressor.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible

Price at Rs 32,990 (MRP 58,990) on Amazon, the three-star split AC comes with a 1-year product warranty, 5 years of Component (including PCB) warranty and 10 years on the compressor. This 5 in 1 Convertible AC could coo up the space even if it is as hot as 52-degree Celsius, clean air filter + PM 2.5 air filter, 4m long air throw, Turbo cool, low gas detection, clean filter indication, installation check, auto restart on power restoration.

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible

Priced at Rs 26,990 (MRP 47990), the AC with variable speed compressor can automatically adjust the power as per the room temperature and heat load. It is a 0.75-ton split AC with a 3-star rating, which is suitable for small or medium-sized rooms which are up to 90 square feet.

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Priced at Rs 29,990 (MRP 56990), the 1-ton split AC comes with a 3-star rating. The AC comes with a 100% Copper Condenser Coil with Aqua Clear Protection which prevents rust and Corrosion. This is a convertible 4-in-1 cooling AC with Dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool feature, Hydro Blue coating for long-lasting comfort; refrigerant leakage detector; auto cleanser; ADC sensor and more.

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Priced at Rs 28,990 (MRP 56,990), this 1-ton AC comes with 1 year warranty on the product and 10 years of warranty on the compressor. It comes with Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode and Energy Saver Mode. In the box, you get 1 indoor unit, 1 outdoor unit, a remote, connecting pipes and a user manual. If you buy this AC from Flipkart, then you will have to pay extra standard installation charges which is Rs. 1,599 and needs to be paid directly to the service engineer.

ALSO READ: Mustafa Suleyman joins Microsoft AI as CEO: All you need to know