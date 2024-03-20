Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Mustafa Suleyman joins Microsoft AI as CEO: All you need to know

Mustafa Suleyman officially announced his move to join Microsoft by saying that he is excited to join Microsoft AI and he will be leading all consumer AI products and research- including products like Bing, Edge and Copilot.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 8:25 IST
Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI
Image Source : REUTERS Mustafa Suleyman as CEO of Microsoft AI

Satya Nadella, the CEO and Chairman of Microsoft, one of the world's leading tech players, welcomed Mustafa Suleyman, who has been appointed as the new CEO of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) venture.

Taking up the role of CEO for Microsoft AI, Suleyman will lead consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Edge and Bing.

On X- formerly known as Twitter, Satya Nadella posted: "Welcome to Microsoft. Thrilled to have you lead Microsoft AI as we build consumer AI, like Copilot, that is loved by and benefits people around the world.”

Mustafa on the other hand, posted about his move on X and wrote: "I’m excited to announce that today I’m joining @Microsoft  as CEO of Microsoft AI. I’ll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. My friend and longtime collaborator Karén Simonyan will be Chief Scientist and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us."

He further wrote, "@InflectionAI  will continue on its mission under a new CEO, and look to reach more people than ever by making its API widely available to developers and businesses the world over. It’s been an amazing journey, with so much more to come. Thank you to everyone for your support. Things are just getting started."

Who is Mustafa Suleyman?

Suleyman was the co-founder and former head of applied AI at DeepMind, an AI company which was earlier acquired by Google.

In 2022, after leaving DeepMind, he co-founded Inflection AI, which is a machine learning and generative AI company.

Suleyman also posted on X, saying: “My friend and long-time collaborator Karen Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us.”

He said that the Inflection AI will continue on its mission under a new CEO, and will look further to reach more people than ever by making its API widely available to developers and businesses across the world.

He further added, “It’s been an amazing journey, with so much more to come. Thank you to everyone for your support. Things are just getting started.”

DeepMind Technologies: About the company

Suleyman was the co-founder of  DeepMind Technologies, which is an AI and machine learning company and later, he became its chief product officer (CPO). The AI company was backed by Founders' Fund and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, among other leading tech players.

In 2014, DeepMind was acquired by Google reportedly for 400 million pounds.

ALSO READ: Lenovo introduces new gaming laptops in India with AI features

Inputs from IANS

