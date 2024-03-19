Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo introduces new gaming laptops in India with AI features

Lenovo introduces new gaming laptops in India with AI features

Lenovo has come up with the latest gaming lineup in India, by launching Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i laptops. The new laptops were earlier displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The laptops come equipped with AI capabilities and they are powered by a dedicated AI chip named ‘Lenovo LA’.

Processor

The new gaming laptops from the company are powered by 14th Gen Intel Core processors and have NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards.

It uses Lenovo ColdFront 5.0 for power optimisation and keeping the temperature of the device to the minimum along with noise levels.

The key highlight of this laptop is the Lenovo LA AI chip, which has been introduced to enhance performance via Lenovo AI Engine+, resulting in higher power efficiency and FPS.

About Legion Pro series: Details



The new Legion Pro series will feature up to Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and NVIDIA RTX 4090. It comes with 32GB DDR5 memory, and all the new range of laptops are AI-powered for pro-level competitive gaming.

Other major highlights of the new gaming laptops are an extra-wide vapour chamber, Legion ColdFront technology and liquid metal infusion with AI-driven power management.

Both laptops feature the Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display with up to 245 Hz variable refresh rate

It comes with 500 nits brightness which delivers an immersive gameplay experience.

The laptops boast a refined design with TrueStrike keyboards for customisable RGB lighting

It also comes with Rapid Charge Pro for extended gaming sessions and long life.

Legion 7i and Legion 5i

The Legion 7i and Legion 5i series are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics and Intel Core i9 14900HX processors.

These laptops come with TrueStrike keyboards, a PureSight display, and a new 'Coldfront: Hyper' thermal solution, for better airflow and heat dissipation.

The Legion 7i comes with the LA3 AI Chip, and on the other hand, the Legion 5i comes with the LA1 AI Chip. It is claimed to deliver enhanced personalised experiences and privacy through AvatarMaster, which is an AI-driven application.

These laptops have powerful batteries and offer free subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Pricing and Availability

The Legion series starts from Rs 1,29,990, with customisation options which are available from Lenovo’s official website exclusively.

Customers can purchase these devices from Lenovo’s website, Lenovo exclusive stores, leading e-commerce stores and offline stores as well. The 'Customize your PC' option will further allow customers to tailor features as per their gaming requirements.

