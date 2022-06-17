5G set to roll out in 13 major cities of India- check if your city is there in the first phase of roll out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5G set to roll out in 13 major cities of India- check if your city is there in the first phase of rollout

The government of India has approved for 5G service to roll out in India, in the coming months. The Union Cabinet has also approved the most awaited spectrum pricing for 5G auctions in the country.

It is being claimed by the cabinet that the latest 5G connectivity will be capable to deliver the internet speed 10 times faster than the 4G network in India.

Here we bring to you all the necessary things you must know about the latest 5G technology:

As the Indian government has approved the 5G spectrum auctions, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will start to work on Notice Inviting Application (NIA). Once the NIA is released, the auction will start in a couple of weeks. Though the expected date for rollout is still unknown, the 5G is expected to come up anytime in July and August.

Earlier, it was reported that the 5G launch could happen on August 15, but it is just in talks, and there is no confirmation made by the government. It is reported that the commercial rollout might take place in September this year.

In the first phase of rollout, the 5G will be available for a set of people and gradually roll out to the masses across India. But this will certainly take time to reach the major parts of the country- which we witnessed in 4G too.

In India, we still have places where the 4G network is still unavailable. It was also very recent when the 4G network reached to Ladakh region for the very first time.

As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G is stated to first roll out to 13 major cities of the country- including Delhi, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata.