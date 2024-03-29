Five key highlights of interaction between PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates

Follow us on Image Source : BILL GATES (X) Bill Gates and PM Modi discussion (representation image)

During his recent visit to India, billionaire investor and philanthropist, Bill Gates, held an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, the two discussed a range of issues including the digital revolution in India and India’s perspective on the challenges and opportunities of AI.

During the discussion, PM Modi mentioned the G20 Summit held in India last year and asked Bill Gates about his experience. Gates called the 2023 G20 summit "inclusive" and praised India for raising topics such as digital innovations. Bill Gates also praised the Indian people for their quick adoption of technology and their ability to lead in the field. Here are the 5 key highlights from the PM Modi and Bill Gates interaction.

Digital revolution

While discussing the digital revolution in India, PM Modi mentioned how, during the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world were curious about the digital revolution in the country. He emphasised that India has democratised technology to prevent monopolies, by making it a people-focused endeavour.

'Namo Drone Didi' scheme

While talking about the digital divide, PM Modi said that women are more open to adopting new technologies in India. He highlighted the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme. Emphasising on the change of mindset, PM said that these beneficiaries didn’t know to ride a bicycle but now they are pilots and can fly drones.

Opportunities of AI

The Prime Minister also talked about the various applications and advantages of technology and AI. He specifically discussed the role of AI in governance and highlighted its successful use during the 2023 G20 Summit, as well as during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event where his Hindi speech was seamlessly translated into Tamil with the help of AI. Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned the use of AI in his own NaMo App.

Challenges of AI

The Prime Minister expressed concern that relying too much on AI as a "magic tool" could lead to serious injustices. He also emphasized that using AI out of laziness would be the wrong approach. He even suggested a competition with ChatGPT.

Deepfakes

To prevent the spread of misinformation, Modi suggested that clear watermarks should be placed on AI-generated content. Furthermore, he mentioned that it is crucial to acknowledge that deepfake content is AI-generated. Modi also emphasised the need to establish guidelines to ensure the responsible use of AI.

