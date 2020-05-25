Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G with 120Hz display announced: Price, features and more

Image Source : 91MOBILES Redmi K30i 5G in White

Xiaomi has introduced another variant of the Redmi K30 -- the Redmi K30i 5G -- in China. The smartphone has been silently launched by the company and is listed on JD.com. The new Redmi K30i smartphone supports 5G connectivity and is a slightly toned-down variant of the Redmi K30, however, copies its design ethos. Read on to know more about the new Redmi smartphone.

Redmi K30i 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi K30i 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD dual punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, much like the Redmi K30. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup at the back, pretty much like the Redmi K30. However, the Redmi K30i has a 48MP main camera instead of the 64MP main snapper seen on the Redmi K30. Other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are dual cameras at the front, rated at 20MP and 2MP.

The Redmi K30i is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, the Redmi K30i 5G comes in red, blue, purple and white colour variants.

Redmi K30i 5G Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,000) and will be up for grabs via JD.com in the country. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

