Xiaomi Redmi 9A could launch in India on February 11 as company teases launch: Price, Features and more

Redmi 9A to arrive on February 11

Xiaomi is all set to unveil a new smartphone under its Redmi sub-brand in India. The company has officially announced that it will launch a new Redmi smartphone, marketed as 'Desh ka Damdaar Smartphone,' suggesting that will be the successor of the Redmi 8A, called the Redmi 9A. Read on to know more about the upcoming Redmi smartphone.

Redmi 9A launch in India

According to Redmi India's Twitter handle, the company will launch the new smartphone on February 11 at 12 noon. While not much has been revealed via the tweet, the company is expected to announce two products, which could be the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9. Additionally, the Xiaomi is likely to launch a power bank.

Redmi 9A Expected Features, Specifications

As per the company's Indian website, the Redmi 9A will come with a huge 5,000mAh battery, much like the Redmi 8A. As for other highlighting features, the forthcoming smartphone will come with improved cameras and the ability to take portraits. Additionally, the design will enable 'superior and strong grip.'

With the hashtag '#MorePowerToRedmi,' we expect a better processor than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 one used in the Redmi 8A. As for the price, the smartphone is expected to be under Rs. 10,000 since the Redmi 8A starts at Rs. 6,499.

However, as we still lack concrete details, we will have to wait for more to pour in.

Redmi 8A Features, Specifications

To recall, the Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor. It comes two RAM and internal storage variants: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB. It supports 18W fast charging, USB Type-C port, and AI Face Unlock feature.

