WhatsApp Group video calling now supports up to 8 people: How it works?

WhatsApp group video calls were introduced in 2018

WhatsApp has been home to a number of features, among which we have the ability to conduct video calls. And the feature is being used more than ever during the current Coronavirus quarantine situation. To make video calls, especially group video calls easy on the platform, WhatsApp has now increased the group video limit so that people can stay connected during COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know more.

WhatsApp group video calling limit increased

Facebook took to Twitter and announced new features for its various products, which WhatsApp group video calling's limit increase. WhatsApp now supports up to 8 people on a group video call, which will be helpful for everyone, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown time. As a reminder, WhatsApp was previously rumoured to introduce it for everyone, following which it brought the new feature to its beta versions for both Android and iOS.

Additionally, the ability to add up to 8 people on a group call on WhatsApp is also applicable for audio calls. As a reminder, WhatsApp introduced the group video calling feature back in 2018.

For those who don't know, WhatsApp recently made group video and voice calling slightly more convenient. It now allows you to conduct a group video call or voice call directly from a WhatsApp group by tapping on the video/audio call icon. However, one needs to ensure that all group members are added to the group in order to start a group video call directly from the particular WhatsApp group.

How to start a WhatsApp group video calls on Android, iOS?

To start a WhatsApp group video call, you need to follow some simple steps:

Open WhatsApp on your Android, iOS device

Head to the 'Call' section within WhatsApp

Tap on the 'Add Call' icon

Select the person you want to start video calling with by tapping on the video icon. You can also select the call icon to start an audio call

Once the call gets connected, add 7 or less people to your WhatsApp video call and you are good to go

The WhatsApp group video calling feature with increased limit will be available for all, starting next week.

